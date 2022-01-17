7 Purdue vs. #25 Illinois: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The lone ranked matchup on the Monday college basketball slate will be in the Big Ten as the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers makes the short trip to Champaign, IL, to battle the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Purdue (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) picked up a huge home victory on Friday night, pummeling Nebraska for a 92-65 home win. The Boilermakers never trailed in the matchup and were solid defensively, forcing 17 turnovers in the process. Zach Edey led with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Illinois (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) currently sits atop the conference standings and have yet to be toppled in league play. The Illini were last seen hammering Michigan for a 68-53 victory on Friday, a game where Kofi Cockburn came up with 24 points and 10 rebounds on the evening.

How to watch #7 Purdue vs. #25 Illinois

When: Monday, January 17th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -2.5

Total: 149

The Pick

Over 149

Both teams have top 10 offenses in adjusted efficiency so this should get pointsy. They’re both 10-6 in overs this season so hammer it this afternoon.

