Kyler Murray fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cardinals QB in the Wild Card round?

The Arizona Cardinals will face a familiar foe in the Wild Card round as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Kyler Murray will face the Rams defense for the third time this season and he is likely getting tired of seeing so much of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. The teams split the regular-season series so this grudge match has pride and a spot in the Divisional Round on the line.

Murray was better in the first meeting of these teams as he threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 39 yards. In the second matchup, Murray had problems with accuracy as he passed for 383 yards, but didn’t find the endzone and threw two interceptions. He ran the ball seven times for 61 yards. While Murray has upside in any game he plays, this is a tough test in the first round of the playoffs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ($7200)

This game is set for Monday night so make sure that you keep that in mind for your DFS and playoff fantasy football lineups. The rushing upside of Murray gives him an added bonus which equals out of his star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains sidelined for the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Murray in both DFS and playoff fantasy football formats.