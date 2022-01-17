James Conner fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cardinals RB in the Wild Card round?

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams to cap off Wild Card weekend on Monday night. This is important to note because running back James Conner is dealing with a ribs injury that saw him miss practice on Thursday and Friday. Definitely, something to keep an eye on if he can suit up for practice before the game.

If Conner is healthy, he is a big piece of this Cardinals run game. While he and Chase Edmonds usually split carries, Conner gets the red zone work and he is quite adept at finding the endzone. He was tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league this season with 15. In fact, he scored two touchdowns in each of the games that he played against the Rams earlier this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner ($6300)

When it comes to DFS and playoff fantasy football, you are obviously hoping that Conner is healthy. The Cardinals have a tough matchup against the Rams and the two teams split the regular-season series. If Conner is healthy, he is a no-doubt play due to his scoring ability. But, with him limited to close out the week of practice, it’s uncertain how much work he’ll see if active.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Conner was able to log a limited practice on Saturday, which is a positive sign, but his workload with Edmonds healthier remains up in the air. Consider him a somewhat risky start with lots of touchdown upside if active.