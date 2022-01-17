Chase Edmonds fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cardinals RB in the Wild Card round?

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2022 playoffs. This is the third meeting between these NFC West divisional opponents and their game caps of Wild Card weekend as they play on Monday night. Running back Chase Edmonds is currently questionable for the game with a ribs injury so be sure to monitor his status for the game.

Edmonds missed the second game against the Rams, but he was on fire in the first game. In Week 4, Edmonds ran the ball only 12 times but had 120 yards rushing for the game. He was able to break off a 54-yard run, but teammate James Conner did the clean-up work and got the touchdowns. In that game, Edmonds also caught four of his five targets for an additional 19 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds ($5000)

Edmonds gets a boost in value due to his involvement in the passing game. If superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins misses the game, Edmonds will see a familiar boost in targets. With teammate James Conner also dealing with a rib injury, Edmonds may be retaining lead back duties. Edmonds was able to log a limited practice on Friday while Conner has missed the first two practices of the week.

With this game taking place on Monday night, there is some risk in starting Edmonds with his injury status. The limited practice is a good sign though so I think you can be confident in Edmonds for your DFS and playoff fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Edmonds with his bargain price and his solid upside.