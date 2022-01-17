Christian Kirk fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cardinals WR in the Wild Card round?

The Arizona Cardinals will be taking on a familiar opponent in the Wild Card round on Monday Night. They draw the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. These teams split the regular-season series with the Cardinals taking the win in Week 4 and the Rams getting the win in the rematch. This grudge match will be the final game of Wild Card weekend before we head to the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk has had a rollercoaster season. There have been games where it looks like he and quarterback Kyler Murray are on the same page and Kirk has finally stepped into a larger role in the offense and then there are games he disappears. For example, in Week 4 against the Rams, Kirk had one reception for five yards. In Week 14, Kirk caught three of his six targets for 86 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk ($5300)

We don’t know exactly which Kirk we are going to see in the Wild Card round. If DeAndre Hopkins is still sidelined and on IR, Kirk will see an uptick in usage and should see steady volume in the game. If Hopkins comes back, Kirk will likely be the odd man out with how much teammate AJ Green has been involved in the offense.

It is a tough call for Kirk with their game being on Monday night and the final game of the Wild Card slate. For DFS and playoff fantasy football Kirk is intriguing as a flex play due to a good matchup against the Rams defense that is giving up the sixth-most points per game to opposing wide receivers. Keep an eye on the Hopkins injury news, but otherwise, Kirk has flex appeal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk is a little costly for his range of outcomes. I would use Kirk in a FLEX spot if you are going to look his way this weekend.