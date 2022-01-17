AJ Green fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cardinals WR in the Wild Card round?

AJ Green has returned to the playoffs. The Arizona Cardinals take on a familiar foe in the Wild Card round on Monday Night. The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West, and they draw the Cardinals in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Few wide receivers have solved the secondary of the Rams, but it seems like AJ Green has. When these teams met in Week 4, Green caught five of his six targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. When they met for the second time in the regular season, Green didn’t find the endzone, but he still brought in seven of 10 targets for 102 yards. With wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sidelined, Green has stepped up for the Cardinals and has shown flashes of the dominant receiver he was in his prime.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green ($4900)

Even if Hopkins is cleared to return from IR for this matchup, Green still has value with his salary. He is screaming “start me” in a wide receiver slot for both DFS and playoff fantasy football leagues. At the very least, he should see a good target share and he has shown that when he is targeted against the Rams, it translates to fantasy points. The Rams are giving up the sixth-most points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Green in one of your wide receiver spots.