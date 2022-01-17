Zach Ertz fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cardinals TE in the Wild Card round?

We are currently deprived of a Zach Ertz revenge game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it could still technically happen in the playoffs! To get there, the Cardinals will have to get past a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Rams. These NFC West divisional opponents met twice in the regular season and they split the series with each team winning a game apiece.

One difference between the games, other than the outcome, was that Ertz was wearing green and white for their first matchup in Week 4, but he was introduced to the rivalry in Week 14 for the rematch. In that game, Ertz caught five of his seven targets for 42 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz ($4700)

This game is going to be a shootout if the first two matchups are any indication. The Cardinals may still be down star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins so Ertz may waltz into a larger target share if Hopkins remains sidelined. The Rams defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers per game to opposing tight ends, but you could easily do worse than Ertz.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At his cost, Ertz has value with upside. I think he can be started in your DFS and playoff fantasy football lineups.