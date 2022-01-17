Cardinals D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The Arizona Cardinals D/ST has got to be tired of seeing Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at this point. With the NFC West opponents meeting in the Wild Card round of the 2022 playoffs, the Cardinals D/ST has to deal with the Rams offense for the third time this season.

When these teams met in Week 4, the Rams only scored 20 points with Matthew Stafford throwing one interception and running back Sony Michel losing a fumble. In the rematch in Week 14, they didn’t fare as well as the Rams offense scored 30 points and the Cardinals D/ST couldn’t force any takeaways.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals D/ST ($2900)

This is a risky play. The Cardinals have to wait until Monday night for the matchup, which just gives Matthew Stafford and the Rams plenty of time to flush out their game plan. Stafford hasn’t been as accurate down the stretch of the season which provides some upside for the Cardinals' defense. That upside is fairly limited though as the Rams have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL. The price looks nice, but try to avoid this D/ST if you can.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cardinals D/ST is not worth the cost and carries too much risk against the high octane offense of the Rams.