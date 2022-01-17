Matthew Stafford fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams QB in the Wild Card round?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was brought in to lead a playoff run, and he has his chance after many years of limited success with the Detroit Lions. If you’re looking to use him in fantasy football on Monday night, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford ($16,200)

Stafford completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards and threw 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in Year 1 with the Rams. The interception numbers were way too high toward the end of the regular season as he threw a pick in each of his final four games including seven in the last three. Stafford will go up against an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks No. 7 in passing yards allowed per game. He was listed on the injury report with a toe issue, but that does not seem to be a huge problem.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stafford is not exactly coming into the playoffs hot with the rate at which he’s turning the ball over, but the Rams rank No. 3 in yards per pass attempt and throw the ball on more than 60% of their offensive snaps. Stafford has value to have a solid game on Monday night.