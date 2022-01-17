Cam Akers fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams RB in the Wild Card round?

The Los Angeles Rams emerged from the regular season with an NFC West title and for Monday’s Wild Card game, they will play host to a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams running back Cam Akers miraculously returned from an Achilles injury in the season finale last week and will step onto the field again for the postseason showdown. We’ll break down his viability as a lineup option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers ($4,200)

After suffering a seemingly season-ending Achilles tear in training camp back in July, Akers somehow worked his way back in five months and logged five carries in last week’s loss overtime loss to the 49ers. He was not listed on the injury report this week, so he’s good to go.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if he is healthy, Akers is too much of a wild card coming off an Achilles tear. He’ll most likely only receive a few touches here and there so DFS users should sit him in Monday’s showdown.