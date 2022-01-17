 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cooper Kupp fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams WR in the Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Cooper Kupp ahead of the Rams Wild Card matchup against the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Nick Simon
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams emerged from the regular season with an NFC West title and for Monday’s Wild Card game, they will play host to a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the biggest difference maker of any wideout in the league this season and will have an opportunity to make plays Monday night. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp ($9,000)

Kupp finished the season with the triple crown in receiving, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). That, of course, translated into him being the most effective DFS receiver in the league by averaging 27.8 points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp understandably carries a hefty price but its worth it for the instant impact he’ll have within your lineup. Start him against the Cardinals.

More From DraftKings Nation