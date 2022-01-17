Odell Beckham Jr. fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams WR in the Wild Card round?

After a slow start in Week 10 against San Francisco, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a touchdown machine for the Rams and fit in nicely with Cooper Kupp. Beckham will look to make a couple plays on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. ($5,100)

The last time these teams played each other in Week 14, Beckham Jr. made his presence felt early and often. The veteran receiver had six receptions (seven targets) for 77 yards and a touchdown (19.7 fantasy points). At the time, it was Beckham’s third-straight game with a receiving touchdown and with double-digit fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At his price in regular DFS lineup, he’s an absolute steal to get into your lineup. Arizona’s defense is not the strongest in the secondary as they are ranked 29th against WRs (OPRK) this season. Kupp will demand some attention, along with Beckham on Monday night, but he should make some plays and potentially score a touchdown.