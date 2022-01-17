Van Jefferson fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams WR in the Wild Card round?

The Los Angeles Rams emerged from the regular season with an NFC West title and for Monday’s Wild Card game, they will play host to a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson was a force within the offense this year even with the presence of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson ($4,700)

Jefferson carved out an important role for himself throughout the season, finishing with 50 receptions for 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

It didn’t always translate into explosive fantasy performance though, averaging just 9.9 DFS points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There is value for Jefferson at $4,700 but he was dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the week and carried a questionable designation heading in. Play it safe and sit Jefferson on Monday.