Tyler Higbee fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams TE in the Wild Card round?

The Los Angeles Rams emerged from the regular season with an NFC West title and for Monday’s Wild Card game, they will play host to a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been a solid contributor to the offense all season and will look to lend his pass catching services in the playoffs. We’ll go over his viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee ($4,100)

Higbee had his best performance of the season last week, catching six targets for 55 yards and two targets to generate 23.5 fantasy points in he overtime loss to the 49ers.

This was well above his average as he put up 9.8 fantasy points a game throughout the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will most likely continue to ride the hot hand and feed Higbee targets on Monday. Start him.