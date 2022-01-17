Rams D/ST fantasy outlook: Start or sit in the Wild Card round?

The Los Angeles Rams emerged from the regular season with an NFC West title and for Monday’s Wild Card game, they will play host to a division rival in the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams defense will have a tough test against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense on Monday and will look to rise to the challenge. We’ll go over their viability as an option in your DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineup on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams D/ST ($2,700)

The Rams have put forth some solid defensive performances throughout the season and have earned DFS users 7.1 points per game. Last week against the 49ers, they yielded 27 points but were able to get three sacks and two interceptions in the setback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As mentioned before, the unit will have its hands full when facing the Cardinals. They came away with -1 DFS points in their first meeting in Week 4 but came away with eight in their second meeting in Week 14.

I’d start the Rams defense as they should be able to generate enough havoc plays to put points on the board.