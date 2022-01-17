Rams vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing for LA in Wild Card playoff game

The Los Angeles Rams welcome the Arizona Cardinals to town for a rubber match as the opening round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs comes to a close. We get the NFL’s first Monday playoff game, which gave both teams an extra day of rest. They submitted final injury reports on Saturday and we’ll get inactives at 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams inactives/players with injury designation

Out: S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Doubtful: RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

The impact

The biggest news is that their free safety, Taylor Rapp will not play due to a concussion. Van Jefferson is listed as questionable and it is notable he was downgraded this week. Jefferson was a full participant on Thursday, but then was limited on Friday and Saturday. It’s better than a DNP, but the setback after Thursday is something to keep an eye on heading into the game.

Any remaining inactives will be healthy scratches. Last week, their inactives included the following: QB Bryce Perkins﻿, OLB Chris Garrett﻿, OLB Terrell Lewis﻿, OL AJ Jackson﻿, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., and TE Brycen Hopkins