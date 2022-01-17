 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing for LA in Wild Card playoff game

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Rams and their impact as they face the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By David Fucillo
Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams welcome the Arizona Cardinals to town for a rubber match as the opening round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs comes to a close. We get the NFL’s first Monday playoff game, which gave both teams an extra day of rest. They submitted final injury reports on Saturday and we’ll get inactives at 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams inactives/players with injury designation

Out: S Taylor Rapp (concussion)
Doubtful: RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)
Questionable: WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

The impact

The biggest news is that their free safety, Taylor Rapp will not play due to a concussion. Van Jefferson is listed as questionable and it is notable he was downgraded this week. Jefferson was a full participant on Thursday, but then was limited on Friday and Saturday. It’s better than a DNP, but the setback after Thursday is something to keep an eye on heading into the game.

Any remaining inactives will be healthy scratches. Last week, their inactives included the following: QB Bryce Perkins﻿, OLB Chris Garrett﻿, OLB Terrell Lewis﻿, OL AJ Jackson﻿, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., and TE Brycen Hopkins

