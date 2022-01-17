 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cardinals vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing for Arizona in Wild Card playoff game

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Cardinals and their impact as they face the Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in the final game of the NFL Playoffs’ opening weekend. The Cardinals finished the season 11-6 and split the season series with LA. The Cardinals are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and their injury report has several notable names in question.

Arizona Cardinals inactives/players with injury designation

Questionable: RB James Conner (ribs), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (knee), G Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (knee), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

The impact

Phillips and Wilson are defensive starters, Pugh is an offensive starter, and Conner and Moore are key contributors on offense. Pugh was added to the injury report on Friday as limited and then was downgraded to a DNP on Saturday. Phillips and Wilson both got in full sessions on Saturday after being limited on Friday. Conner was limited on Saturday after two DNPs before that.

The Cardinals have not ruled anybody out for the game, although it is worth noting they did not activate DeAndre Hopkins off injured reserve.

