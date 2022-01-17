Cardinals vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing for Arizona in Wild Card playoff game

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in the final game of the NFL Playoffs’ opening weekend. The Cardinals finished the season 11-6 and split the season series with LA. The Cardinals are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and their injury report has several notable names in question.

Arizona Cardinals inactives/players with injury designation

Questionable: RB James Conner (ribs), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (knee), G Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (knee), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

The impact

Phillips and Wilson are defensive starters, Pugh is an offensive starter, and Conner and Moore are key contributors on offense. Pugh was added to the injury report on Friday as limited and then was downgraded to a DNP on Saturday. Phillips and Wilson both got in full sessions on Saturday after being limited on Friday. Conner was limited on Saturday after two DNPs before that.

The Cardinals have not ruled anybody out for the game, although it is worth noting they did not activate DeAndre Hopkins off injured reserve.