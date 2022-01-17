Best Cardinals player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Arizona Cardinals have hit a rough patch after a fast start, but that fast start helped them secure a spot in the playoffs. The offense has been inconsistent and the loss of Deandre Hopkins for the season is a big reason for that inconsistency. But, the Cardinals offense has still put up yardage and points in their recent losses. We’ll try to figure out which prop bets look the best for Arizona.

Best Cardinals prop bets

Kyler Murray, Over 38.5 rushing yards (-120)

Quarterbacks are more willing to run in the playoffs because they know it’s do or die. Murray topped 38 yards rushing both times he faced the Rams this season and he should do so once again in this game.

Zach Ertz, OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ertz has become Kyler Murray’s favorite target with Hopkins out and that isn’t likely to change this week. Ertz has topped 53.5 receiving yards in three of his last four games and with nobody else really grabbing a big percentage of targets like Ertz of late, I think he remains a consistent

Antoine Wesley, anytime TD (+400)

Wesley has three touchdowns over the last three games. His ability in the red zone has caught Murray’s eye and I expect he gets some chances on Monday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.