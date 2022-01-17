Best Rams player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Rams keep winning despite Matthew Stafford throwing interceptions early and often over the last month of football. They’ll take on the Cardinals at home in the Wild Card round, facing their division rival for the third time this season. They split the previous two games and now it comes down to this one to see who advances in the playoffs.

Best Rams prop bets

Matthew Stafford, OVER 272.5 (-115)

Stafford topped this number the previous two times these teams met, while he has been better at home this season.

Matthew Stafford, OVER .5 interceptions (-130)

The payoff isn’t great, but Stafford has been a turnover machine with 17 on the year and eight over the last four games.

Odell Beckham Jr., OVER 3.5 receptions (-115)

Beckham Jr. has topped 3.5 receptions in three of his last five games and has 20 targets over the last three games.

Sony Michel, UNDER 56.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Cardinals rush defense is better than their pass defense and Cam Akers is back. Michel was the only back to run the ball the last time these teams played and he got 79 yards on 20 carries. I expect Akers to see an uptick in work this week, making it tough for Michel.

