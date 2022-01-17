How the public is betting the Cardinals vs. Rams in the NFC Wild Card round

The final game of Wild Card weekend is arguably the most intriguing of all of them for natural fans across the country, with two high-powered offenses meeting out west for the third time this season.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Cardinals-Rams Wild Card matchup as of game day. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. 61% of the handle and 52% of the bets are on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right?

The teams split their previous two meetings, but Arizona hasn’t quite looked like themselves in recent weeks. The first meeting was all the way back in Week 4, but the most recent matchup between the two teams the Rams came away on top in a Week 14 tilt, with LA winning by seven points.

Arizona has lost four of its last five games, but only was by more than one score. Expect the Cards to keep it close even if they don’t come away with a win.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 49.0. 71% of the handle and 70% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

Yes, the public is absolutely right here. It’s sort of confusing as to why the total is so low to begin with. Both of the previous two meetings eclipsed the 50 point total. Kliff Kingsbury and Sean McVay are both coaches known for their offensive prowess. Both squads have had top-10 offenses for most of the season too, with Arizona slipping into 11th place during the final few games of the regular season.

Moneyline

The Rams are -190 favorites while the Cardinals are +160 underdogs. 60% of the handle and 53% of the bets are on the Rams to win.

Is the public right?

The public makes sense again here. Arizona is limping into this matchup while the Rams have won five of their last six, which includes a win over the Cardinals. Kingsbury’s team has also had to weather an extreme amount of injuries down the stretch to J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and others. Hopkins won’t play Monday night and Watt might but would be limited. Missing or limited key pieces on either side of the ball could be the difference.

