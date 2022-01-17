Opening odds for Rams vs. Bucs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Rams and Buccaneers had no trouble dispensing with their Wild Card round opponents to move on to a rematch from Week 3. It will have been four months since that game, when the Rams beat the Buccaneers 34-24 in Los Angeles. This time they will be on the other side of the continent and facing Tom Brady in the playoffs, who has won 35 of the 46 playoff games he’s played in.

The Bucs will host the Rams in the Divisional round, with the game set to kick off at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Rams and Bucs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Bucs

Point spread: Buccaneers -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -160, Rams +140

