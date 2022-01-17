Early pick against the spread for Bengals-Titans Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to the Music City to take on the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round this weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22.

Cincinnati earned its first playoff win in 31 years over the weekend by narrowly defeating the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans earned a first-round bye week after locking up the top seed in the AFC by finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Bengals vs. Titans in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Titans -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -150, Bengals +130

Early pick ATS: The Titans have suffered one of the worst injuries an NFL team could imagine when they lost Derrick Henry long-term with a foot injury in Week 8. But somehow, it hasn’t impacted them all that much, they’ve gone 6-3 without him in the lineup and are expecting to get him back for this weekend’s game.

The Bengals struggle against the run and that’s where Tennessee is at its best, whether Henry plays or not. The Bengals are down a few lineman on the defensive side of the ball too after injuries in the Wild Card Round. The only hope Cincy has is if Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase both have absurd games.

That won’t happen against a very disciplined Titans team.

Titans -3

