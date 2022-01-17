Early pick against the spread for 49ers-Packers Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 22nd in the Divisional round.

The Packers ran through nearly every opponent in the last stretch of the year and finished the regular season with a 13-4 record to lock up the top seed in the NFC. San Fran barely made it into the playoffs, but they earned the first upset of the postseason by holding on for a dramatic win in Jerry World against the Dallas Cowboys, so they’ll have the pleasure of heading to Wisconsin this weekend.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Packers in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Packers -5.5

Opening point total: 49.0

Opening moneyline: Packers -225, 49ers +185

Early pick ATS: The first meeting between these two teams came early in the season and Green Bay won on a last-second field goal after falling behind about one minute before that. The Niners are playing some of their best football of the season right now, winning five of their last six games dating back to the regular season. They play really well on the road too, losing just twice this season when leaving the Bay Area. Still, playing on the road in the regular season is one thing, but going into Lambeau where it will no doubt be below-zero temperatures with the wind chill is a completely different sort of challenge.

The Packers have been humming on offense and the Niners might have some key players dinged up on defense, Nick Bosa is in the concussion protocol after an injury against Dallas, so that’s worth keeping an eye on. Despite one of the larger spreads of the Divisional Round, it’s just tough to bet against Aaron Rodgers when he’s in a groove like he is now.

Packers -5.5

