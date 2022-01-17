Early pick against the spread for Bills-Chiefs Divisional round game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in the AFC Divisional Round which has the potential to be the most hyped-up game of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 23rd in the Divisional round.

Both teams cruised in their opening-round matchup, with Buffalo steamrolling its AFC East foe the New England Patriots, while KC clobbered the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Bills vs. Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bills +115

Early pick ATS: The Bills defeated Kansas City relatively easily earlier this season by a score of 38-20. Still, the Chiefs are a very different team now than they were in early October. Patrick Mahomes and company finally got rolling after a slow start to the season and have won nine of their last 10 games. Buffalo has gone just 2-4 against playoff teams this season, while Kansas City has gone 6-3, losing just one of them in the last two months.

Despite how good Buffalo has proven to be, the Chiefs are hot and no NFL team wants to see Mahomes, Kelce and Hill when they’re in a groove.

Chiefs -2.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.