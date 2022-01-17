Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Knicks on Monday

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and we’ve got a loaded 12-game all-day NBA slate. The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the afternoon.

The Knicks have won three straight games, coming off a 117-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks last game. New York just acquired F Cam Reddish from the Hawks and he could make is team debut on Monday. The Hornets had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Orlando Magic of all teams. Terry Rozier had an off game shooting the ball, going 6-of-23 from the field and 4-of-15 from 3-point range.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Knicks-Hornets on MLK Day.

Hornets vs. Knicks, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -1.5

This is a matchup of two very different teams. The Knicks don’t run up and down the court and in most games are disciplined on defense. The Hornets perpetually run track meets each game. Earlier in the season, the Hornets survived at home in a low-scoring game. If that plays out again, I think we have to give the edge to the Knicks at home. New York is 16-10 when favored this season and are playing better basketball. Plus, Reddish adds another element, most likely as a scorer off the bench.

Over/Under: Under 217

The last meeting between these two teams hit the under. Combined over the last five games for each team, the Hornets and Knicks are 6-4 hitting the under. The Knicks are 18-25 hitting the over this season. While Charlotte plays up in pace, even the Hornets are playing in lower scoring games lately. The Knicks don’t really have anyone on offense who can torch the Hornets (outside of an anomaly). The safe play is the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.