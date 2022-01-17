Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Wizards on Monday

We’ve got basketball all day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with 24 teams in action. The Philadelphia 76ers will head to D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards in the afternoon.

The Sixers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA the past few weeks, winning nine of their past 10 games. Philly has held four of its past five opponents to 100 or fewer points. The Sixers have thrived despite dealing with injuries to role players like Danny Green (hip) and Matisse Thybulle (shoulder), who are both out.

The Wizards are listing SG Bradley Beal as questionable to play after clearing COVID-19 protocols. His status will swing the line on this game a bit, so we’ll try and focus on what to do in both scenarios.

76ers vs. Wizards, 2:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -2.5

The 76ers are playing too well right now to go against them on the road. Joel Embiid has been dominant in January, averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds while also chipping in 5.6 assists. The Wizards have no answer for Embiid, who dropped 36 with 13 boards the last time he faced Washington. That game was also on the road, though a few Philly regulars were healthy. Still, this spread is pretty low for how the Sixers are playing. If Beal is out, this line should move. Even if Beal plays, the Sixers should be fine covering this spread.

Over/Under: Over 214

With the over/under low, I’ll bank on the Sixers being able to score at will on the Wizards. Philly may also struggle a bit more on defense without Thybulle and Green. The Sixers haven’t been good hitting the over. The same can’t be said for the Wizards. This is also a spot where we can wait and see on Beal. Obviously his presence on the court helps the over. If Beal plays, fire on the over. If Beal is out, maybe reconsider or see how the movement goes in-game.

