Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The Brooklyn Nets are in Believeland to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on MLK Day in the afternoon. There are 12 games on the slate and we’ve got basketball all day long.

The Nets will be without SF Kevin Durant, who sprained his MCL last game against the Pelicans on Saturday night. KD is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as a result. So the Nets won’t have their best All-Star for a bit. James Harden and Kyrie Irving are still around, though.

The Cavaliers are back to winning games. Cleveland is on a four-game streak and is at 26-18 on the season. Most of that is thanks to health. While Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton remain out, the Cavs are in pretty good health after missing front court pieces for stretches in December and January.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nets-Cavs.

Nets vs. Cavaliers, 3:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +2.5

There’s a lot going on in this game. You have Kyrie in Cleveland and Jarrett Allen vs. the Nets narratives. Brooklyn getting points in any game feels too good to pass up. The Nets are 4-1 this season as underdogs. You still have Harden and Irving. The Nets also could get big LaMarcus Aldridge back in the lineup. That would help defending Allen and Evan Mobley. Give me the Nets and the points.

Over/Under: Under 220

With Durant out, I’ll take the under in this game. Both teams are below .500 hitting the over this season with the Cavaliers generally going under the total. The over is 7-13 in Cleveland this season. This line really just feels too high. We’d have to see Harden and Irving take over at stretches and the Cavaliers to get a lot of production out of Darius Garland. The Nets should struggle in the paint against Allen and Mobley.

