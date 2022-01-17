Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Chicago Bulls take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the afternoon on MLK Day. The NBA has a loaded 12-game schedule on Monday with games start at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulls are going through the worst stretch of their season. Chicago has lost four of the past five games. To make matters worse, SG Zach LaVine is out until at least Jan. 22 due to knee discomfort. Thankfully, it wasn’t anything more serious. PG Lonzo Ball is also out with a knee injury and G Alex Caruso isn’t ready to return after clearing protocols.

The Grizzlies had their 11-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Ja Morant had a quiet night with 19 points, but it still picking up considerable MVP hype. I doubt anyone though the Grizz would be 30-15 and in contention for the 1-seed in the West at this point in the season.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls-Grizz.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -6

It pains me to take the Grizzlies but it’s the smart play. The Bulls are too banged up. Usually, this would be a bounce-back spot and the Bulls getting 6 points is enticing. The Bulls are 5-8 on the season when underdogs. Maybe if Lonzo and Caruso were both playing, we could think a bout the Bulls competing. It’s going to be tough unless DeMar DeRozan gives us some hero ball or something crazy. Memphis should take care of business.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

This is a high total but I’ll lean on the over here. The Bulls have it the over in three straight games and it’s not because of them. Chicago’s perimeter defense takes a big knock with Ball, Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. out of the lineup. The interior could also have issues with Nikola Vucevic’s lack of athleticism. This feels like a game the Grizzlies could go for 120-plus. The Bulls would just need to get there in garbage time.

