Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Clippers on Monday

The Indiana Pacers will be out West to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the afternoon at Crypto.com Arena on MLK Day.

The Pacers won’t have center Myles Turner, who was ruled out on Sunday due to a foot injury. That shouldn’t help their attempt to win some games for a change. Indiana has lost nine of the past 10 games. Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable with an Achilles injury. That would be a nice boost to get the starting point guard back in the lineup.

The Clips have lost five of their past seven games. SG Luke Kennard is doubtful to play while in COVID-19 protocols. Justise Winslow is questionable. With COVID and all the injuries, Amir Coffey has emerged as a scoring option for the Clippers. He’s scored at least 18 points in three of the past four games.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Pacers-Clips.

Pacers vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1

This is basically a pick ‘em. Brogdon’s status could swing the line in the Pacers favor. Indy having to go out West and play an afternoon game factors in here. Neither team is playing well. It almost feels gross picking this game. If Brogdon plays, I’d reconsider and think about leaning on the Pacers. It’s tough with Turner out, though. Caris LeVert and Brogdon would be enough to get a win.

Over/Under: Under 210

If Brogdon plays, again, we can maybe reconsider this pick. He’d help the offense for the Pacers. If Brogdon remains out, the under feels like the play. The Clippers have played to the under in four straight games. The Pacers may struggle more to defend on the interior. Luckily, the Clippers don’t really have anyone imposing down low. This game should be a borderline unwatchable slugfest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.