Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Hawks on Monday

Two struggling Eastern Conference teams will get together on Monday night when the Milwaukee Bucks head on the road to play the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee lost five of their last seven games, and Atlanta will look to avoid a six-game losing streak.

The Bucks are five-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.5.

Bucks vs. Hawks, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +5

Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players as the Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday once again due to an ankle injury. The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic for the second consecutive game, and Clint Capela is in danger of missing a fifth straight matchup with an injury to his ankle. With the Bucks having to travel with just one game between games, we’ll take the team getting points at home in this spot.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

This is the second highest point total of the day, and we’re going with the under especially with the injuries involved to Holiday and Bogdanovic, both of which are the third leading scorer for their teams. The Bucks failed to score at least 100 points in two of their last three games, and the Hawks did the same in two of their last four.

