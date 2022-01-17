Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Heat on Monday

The Miami Heat had a four-game winning streak ended on Saturday, and they will look to start a new one when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. The Raptors will come in after ending a two-game losing streak over the weekend.

Miami is a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 208.5.

Raptors vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -3

Kyle Lowry is out for the matchup against his former team, but Miami could get Bam Adebayo back for the first time since November 29th, so it will be interesting to see how much he would play if he takes the floor. Scottie Barnes is expected to be back for the Raptors, and they could still be without Gary Trent Jr. Miami will play their third of four home games, and Toronto will play their third of five road games, and that’s a major advantage for the Heat.

Over/Under: Under 208.5

This is the lowest point total of all the games on Monday, and it’s not low enough especially if some of the questionable players are unable to give it a go. The Raptors rank No. 24 in possessions per game, and the Heat are No. 28 in that category. Toronto hasn’t gone over 105 points in four straight games, and we’ll bet this game fails to reach the total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.