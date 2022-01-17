Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Spurs on Monday

The Phoenix Suns will go for their fourth consecutive win as they go up against a struggling San Antonio Spurs team on Monday night. The Spurs ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday when they knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +4.5

San Antonio is in a solid betting spot on Monday night, and they should cover this number as underdogs. The Suns will play their fourth game of a five-game road trip, while the Spurs are in the middle of a seven-game homestand. Additionally, San Antonio had a day off in between games, and this is a back-to-back situation for the Suns, and they need to travel to a new city.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Suns and Spurs move at a quicker-than-average pace offensively, and that should lead toward plenty of points being scored. San Antonio ranks No. 5 in possessions per game, while Phoenix is No. 9 in that category. Phoenix is coming off a 135-point performance, and I’ll bet the Spurs can hang with their offense.

