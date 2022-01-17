 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Spurs on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

By Erik Buchinger
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns will go for their fourth consecutive win as they go up against a struggling San Antonio Spurs team on Monday night. The Spurs ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday when they knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +4.5

San Antonio is in a solid betting spot on Monday night, and they should cover this number as underdogs. The Suns will play their fourth game of a five-game road trip, while the Spurs are in the middle of a seven-game homestand. Additionally, San Antonio had a day off in between games, and this is a back-to-back situation for the Suns, and they need to travel to a new city.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Suns and Spurs move at a quicker-than-average pace offensively, and that should lead toward plenty of points being scored. San Antonio ranks No. 5 in possessions per game, while Phoenix is No. 9 in that category. Phoenix is coming off a 135-point performance, and I’ll bet the Spurs can hang with their offense.

