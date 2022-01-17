Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Lakers on Monday

The Utah Jazz look to string together back-to-back wins when they meet the Los Angeles Lakers in the final game of the NBA MLK Day slate. The Jazz welcomed big man Rudy Gobert back, while the Lakers hope to find their footing as the All-Star break approaches.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5. Utah is -195 on the moneyline, while LA is +165.

Jazz vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4.5 (-110)

Utah is coming off a Saturday game, but the Jazz looked dominant against a shorthanded Warriors team. The Lakers have struggled with most of their opponents this year, but have especially been bad against quality units. The Jazz qualify as that, especially with Gobert back.

Over/Under: Over 232.5 (-110)

Both teams know how to score the ball. The Jazz are leading the league in points per game, while the Lakers sit in fifth in the category. Even with a relatively high total, both teams should be able to rack up the points in this game. Go with the over here.

