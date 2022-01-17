Best NBA player prop bets to consider for MLK Day slate

It’s MLK Day in the NBA, which means a loaded slate featuring most of the teams in the association. There are 12 games on the docket, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors to find great player props. Here’s three we particularly like for the Monday’s action. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyrie Irving, over 22.5 points (-135)

Irving has shown some rust in his three games back but this is a great opportunity for him to step up with Kevin Durant out for at least four weeks. The point guard is averaging 17.7 points per game but has 22 points in two of those contests. Expect him to get some additional shots with Durant out, which could help him hit the over on this line.

Joel Embiid double-double vs. Wizards (-200)

This is admittedly not the type of value you typically see on double-double props. That’s because in the last 15 games, Embiid is averaging 30.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest. The 76ers big man has taken it upon himself to will this team towards the top of the East, and should have another massive game against the Wizards.

De’Andre Hunter, over 1.5 3-pointers (+105)

Hunter has been great since coming back to the court. He’s averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep. The Hawks have some availability issues on the perimeter, which means Hunter should see some additional minutes against the Bucks. At plus odds, this is a strong prop for the small forward.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.