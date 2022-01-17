NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 17

There’s basketball on all day on MLK Day with 12 games on the slate. We’re going to be focusing on the main 5-gamer that starts at 7 p.m. ET since tracking an all-day slate is way too much. You can also play a few others, including the early 3-gamer or late slate.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Ben McLemore, Trail Blazers, $4,400

The Blazers are expected to get CJ McCollum back in the lineup for the first time since November tonight vs. the Magic. Damian Lillard is still out and Norman Powell is questionable for this game. If Powell sits, McLemore could get some more run and extra usage. Portland is good enough to take care of business vs. the Magic, so if this game gets out of hand, McLemore is also a candidate for some garbage time. That’s perfect for someone who really just wants to score the rock.

Max Strus, Heat, $4,300

The Miami Heat won’t have Kyle Lowry for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Jimmy Butler is expected to play and Bam Adebayo may even be back in the lineup. Strus is a good value play at guard with Lowry out. There had been a stretch back in December when Strus was priced up over $5K and was producing 30-plus DKFP pretty consistently. If this game stays close, Strus should play around 30 minutes and has a pretty high ceiling. Also don’t sleep on Gabe Vincent ($5,000) if you wanna pay up a bit more.

JaVale McGee, Suns, $3,700

Keep an eye out on the injury report for Deandre Ayton. He was forced to leave Sunday’s game early due to an ankle injury and didn’t return. Ayton could be held out against the Spurs on Monday night. If that’s the case, McGee should start at center and would be one of the top value options on the main slate. McGee had 20 points and 6 boards against the Pistons yesterday after Ayton left. Jae Crowder ($4,800) and Jalen Smith ($4,200) are also OK plays.