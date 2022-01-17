Who will Rams play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The Los Angeles Rams are thumping the Arizona Cardinals, and while this article is publishing midway through the third quarter, we’re going to go ahead and call things at this point. The Rams just took a 28-0 lead and Odell Beckham, Jr. currently has more passing yards than Kyler Murray. Things aren’t looking good for Arizona.

Assuming the Rams don’t blow this one, they’ll advance to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The NFL re-seeds teams following the Wild Card round so the No. 1 seed faces the worst seeded team that advances. This year, the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers are the low seed and will travel to face the Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs and Rams met earlier this season in Week 3 when LA hosted the game at SoFi Field. The Rams won the game 34-24 and it really wasn’t even that close near the end. After a close first half, the Rams took a 17-point lead in the third quarter and again in the fourth quarter. The Bucs scored a touchdown with 1:10 left to cut the final deficit to ten.