How to handle Van Jefferson injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in the final game of Wild Card week and they should have most of their key active roster offensive players available.

The team published their final injury report on Saturday and listed wide receiver Van Jefferson as questionable. He is dealing with a shoulder injury, and after being listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday, he was downgraded to limited on Friday and Saturday. Following practice, head coach Sean McVay sounded a note of optimism about Jefferson’s status for Monday.

“He should be good. He was just being a little off. We just wanted to check and I think sometimes when you get the clarity from some of the scans, it can kind of just give you that sense of peace. And he’s such a tough competitor ... he’ll be good.”

Fantasy impact: Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Jefferson has been very much hit or miss this season. He scored a touchdown in seven different games, but also had six games with no more than 31 receiving yards. He did score in both games against Arizona, catching six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 at home and then two receptions for 58 yards in Week 14.

At a $5,200 flex price, he’s the third most expensive Rams receiver and fifth overall between the two teams. The Cardinals have given up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing receivers, so there’s value to be had if he is active.