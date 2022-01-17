How to handle Rondale Moore injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore has been dealing with an ankle injury and was on the injury report in the days leading up to Monday’s Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The rookie was limited in practice throughout the week and officially carried a questionable designation heading into the postseason showdown. We’ll go over how Draftkings Daily Fantasy users should handle him heading into the matchup.

Fantasy impact: Rondale Moore (ankle)

The injury kept Moore out of the final three weeks of the regular season. He had been wholly ineffective in the three weeks prior to that, combining for seven catches and 22 receiving yards during that period of time.

The rookie has shown brief flashes of his explosiveness but hasn’t been able to stay consistent and even if he does suit up on Monday, he won’t be much of a factor. DFS users should steer clear of Moore because of the injury.