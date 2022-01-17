How to handle Chase Edmonds injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals expect to have their full backfield in action on Monday when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card weekend finale. Running back James Conner is listed as questionable with a rib injury, but Chase Edmonds came off the final injury report at the end of the week.

Edmonds was limited on Thursday and Friday due to rib and toe issues. He followed that up with a full practice on Saturday and then was not given a designation on the final report.

Fantasy impact: Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe)

Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Conner is expected to play in spite of his questionable tag. If he is able to go, we’ll be looking at some kind of committee approach. Both players were mostly healthy the first nine weeks of the year, but then seemed to alternate injuries much of the second half of the season.

When both were active, Conner usually had more carries while Edmonds had more work in the passing game. Edmonds offers more upside, particularly in DFS with a PPR scoring system.