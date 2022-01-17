 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to handle James Conner injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

James Conner is on the Cardinals final injury report for the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By David Fucillo
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in the final game of the “Super” Wild Card weekend, and they’re waiting on news around some key cogs. Among them is running back James Conner, who is questionable due to a rib injury.

Conner did not practice on Thursday or Friday, but got in a limited session on Saturday. Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Conner is expected to play in the game. We’ll likely get some final updates about the injury later on Monday before the game.

Fantasy impact: James Conner (ribs)

The Cardinals will likely have both Conner and Chase Edmonds available for the game. The two played together in Weeks 1-9, but injuries resulted in one or the other missing time most of the rest of the season outside of Week 15. During the first nine weeks, Conner usually had more carries while Edmonds got more work in the passing game. We can expect a committee approach, with Edmonds holding a little more value in any PPR situations.

