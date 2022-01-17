How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on January 17th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. We’re now inside of two weeks until the Royal Rumble on January 29 and the card is starting to come together. No matches have been officially announced for tonight’s show but we’ll be sure to get continued build towards the pay-per-view.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 17th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

The Raw Women’s Championship matchup at the Royal Rumble will pit Ireland vs. Scotland as champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Doudrop. The challenger earned the title shot during the main even of last week’s show, triumphing over Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a triple threat match to become the new No. 1 contender. We’ll see Lynch address Doudrop on tonight’s show.

We’ll also see Bobby Lashley respond to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar tonight as they gear up for their Royal Rumble matchup for the title in 12 days. Lesnar owned Lashley on the microphone last week so we’ll see how the challenger responds.

We had major developments in both tag team divisions last week. On the men’s side, the Alpha Academy ended the near five-month reign of RK-Bro to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions. On the women’s side, the team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H formally broke up, resulting in Nikki attacking her former partner. We’ll see the fallout from these two events tonight.