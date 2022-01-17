Matthew Stafford removed from final injury report, could he be limited Monday vs. Cardinals?

Matthew Stafford has not missed a regular season game each of the past two seasons, but injuries have long been an issue for him. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has dealt with various ailments and it’s hard to imagine they don’t have some impact on his play.

This week, he has a new injury. The Rams listed him as having a toe injury, which is a new injury for him. Stafford was a full participant in practice all week, but the toe injury is still worth noting.

Fantasy impact: Matthew Stafford (toe)

Stafford started the 2021 season with gusto, looking like a potential fantasy football MVP. He scored at least 16.5 points in his first eight games, and exceeded 20 in five of them. He would exceed 20 two more times in the season and stumble down the stretch. He averaged 13.48 points per game over the final four weeks.

The Cardinals gave up the 10th fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but it’s worth noting Stafford scored 19.3 and 23.48 points in the two Rams-Cardinals games. He’s $16,200 as a captain and $10,800 as a flex play in Showdown this week. He’s not a value play, but his past performances against the Cardinals suggest he could do some solid work on Monday.