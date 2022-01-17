Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with sprained shoulder ahead of Divisional round matchup

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in their Wild Card win over the Cowboys on Sunday, per Matt Barrows. Garoppolo already was dealing with a hand injury that he has played through the last two games.

Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 passes for 172 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception against the Cowboys. It wasn’t pretty and there were errant passes that could be attributed to his hand or shoulder injury. But, it doesn’t sound like Garoppolo is going to miss any time, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he would be able to practice this week.

Fantasy football implications

The 49ers head to Green Bay to take on the No. 1 seed Packers this weekend. We probably shouldn’t count on Garoppolo in DFS or fantasy, especially as these injuries accumulate. The team will continue to try to win with short passes, defense and the run game.