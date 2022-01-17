 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with sprained shoulder ahead of Divisional round matchup

We break down the news that Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a sprained shoulder, and what it means for the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Chet Gresham
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in their Wild Card win over the Cowboys on Sunday, per Matt Barrows. Garoppolo already was dealing with a hand injury that he has played through the last two games.

Garoppolo completed 16-of-25 passes for 172 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception against the Cowboys. It wasn’t pretty and there were errant passes that could be attributed to his hand or shoulder injury. But, it doesn’t sound like Garoppolo is going to miss any time, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he would be able to practice this week.

Fantasy football implications

The 49ers head to Green Bay to take on the No. 1 seed Packers this weekend. We probably shouldn’t count on Garoppolo in DFS or fantasy, especially as these injuries accumulate. The team will continue to try to win with short passes, defense and the run game.

