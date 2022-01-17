Nick Bosa injury: 49ers DE in concussion protocol entering Divisional round week

The San Francisco 49ers return to practice on Tuesday and Nick Bosa’s status is in question. Bosa suffered a head injury in the second quarter of the team’s Wild Card win over the Cowboys. He left the game and was ruled out in the third quarter. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Bosa is in the concussion protocol, but the team is optimistic he’ll play on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

The only reason for optimism would be if Bosa is either not dealing with concussion symptoms, or at least is dealing with fewer symptoms than he was in the second half of Sunday’s game. Unlike a sprain, clearing the concussion protocol and returning to play is pretty straight forward. If Bosa is not experiencing concussion symptoms, he’ll likely play, but if he is experiencing symptoms, he will not play.

The team will release its first practice participation report on Tuesday. Bosa likely will be a DNP so quickly after Sunday’s game. Getting in a limited session on Wednesday or Thursday will be the key for him having a chance of playing on Saturday.

The 49ers are a 5.5-point underdog at DrafKings Sportsbook.