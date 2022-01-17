Leonard Fournette questionable for Divisional round

Last year Leonard Fournette transformed into “Playoff Lenny” and had a great playoff run ending in a Super Bowl win. This season Fournette missed the last few games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but appeared close to returning in the Wild Card round until ultimately being ruled out.

Head coach Bruce Arians said that Fournette couldn’t get up to top speed and they wanted to wait until he could. The Buccaneers hope that is this week against either the Rams or Cardinals, but Arians says Fournette is still a question mark, per Greg Auman.

Ronald Jones is also dealing with an injury, but his is to an ankle and Arians says he can’t yet cut on the ankle and is also a question mark. Ke’Shawn Vaughn shared work with Gio Bernard last week, but Fournette would get the lead job back if he can play.

Fantasy football implications

Fournette is a good fantasy or DFS play if he can suit up this week.