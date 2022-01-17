Ronald Jones still unable to cut on ankle heading into Divisional round

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out in the Wild Card round. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Jones is still unable to cut on the ankle, per Greg Auman. It doesn’t appear that he has a good shot to return this weekend for the Divisional round.

Leonard Fournette is likely closer to returning, while Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard led the way last week against the Eagles. Those two would likely be the main running backs again if Fournette and Jones were unable to go. If Jones could go and Fournette couldn’t, it wouldn’t be a lock that Jones would see a big workload.

Fantasy football implications

The only back I would truly trust in DFS and fantasy leagues for the Buccaneers is Fournette, but Vaughn and Bernard played well last week without him, giving them some value if Fournette remains out.