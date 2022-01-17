Bucs likely to make decision on Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen Friday, per Bruce Arians

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians provided updates on Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen ahead of the team’s divisional round playoff game. The Buccaneers will face the winner of Monday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians says that Tristan Wirfs is in a walking boot. As tough as he is, he think's there's a chance that Wirfs can play this week. Him and Ryan Jensen will probably go all the way until Friday before a decision is made. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 17, 2022

Fantasy football implications

This is not great news for a team which relies on keeping Tom Brady upright in the pocket. The Buccaneers couldn’t afford any more injuries, and two on the offensive line is always an issue. Tampa Bay would have problems with either opponent, as the Cardinals and Rams both feature strong defensive lines. The best-case scenario is both Wirfs and Jensen are able to play but it seems like there’s a strong possibility at least one gets ruled out. Brady’s playoff fantasy stock will drop as a result, along with the outputs of skill players like Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski. Friday’s injury report will be telling for Tampa Bay’s chances in the divisional round.