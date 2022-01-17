 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Deandre Ayton headline NBA injury report for MLK Day slate

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, January 17 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards walks off the court after the game against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on January 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the NBA with an all-day slate that begins at 12:30 p.m. ET and runs through the night. Around the NBA, teams will honor the late Dr. King and everything he stood for. With games going on all day, we should be getting plenty of injury news from start to finish. Let’s take a look at the injury report for Monday, Jan. 17 with 24 teams in action.

NBA Injury Report: January 17

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart (protocols) OUT

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Kelly Oubre Jr. (protocols) TBD

Nerlens Noel (knee) OUT
Kemba Walker (knee) Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT
Danny Green (hip) OUT

Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant (knee) OUT
James Johnson (illness) OUT
Paul Millsap (personal) OUT
Nic Claxton (hamstring) TBD
LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) Probable

Lamar Stevens (knee) Questionable

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT
Zach LaVine (knee) OUT
Alex Caruso (conditioning) OUT

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Myles Turner (foot) OUT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT
Clint Capela (ankle) OUT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

CJ Elleby (ankle) Doubtful
Cody Zeller (knee) OUT
Norman Powell (protocols) Questionable
Larry Nance Jr. (knee) OUT
CJ McCollum (lung) Probable

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) OUT

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Scottie Barnes (knee) Doubtful
Khem Birch (nose) OUT
Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) Questionable

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
Bam Adebayo (thumb) Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Deandre Ayton (ankle) TBD
Cam Johnson (ankle) OUT

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Carmelo Anthony (back) OUT

