Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Deandre Ayton headline NBA injury report for MLK Day slate

We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the NBA with an all-day slate that begins at 12:30 p.m. ET and runs through the night. Around the NBA, teams will honor the late Dr. King and everything he stood for. With games going on all day, we should be getting plenty of injury news from start to finish. Let’s take a look at the injury report for Monday, Jan. 17 with 24 teams in action.

NBA Injury Report: January 17

Marcus Smart (protocols) OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (protocols) TBD

Nerlens Noel (knee) OUT

Kemba Walker (knee) Questionable

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT

Danny Green (hip) OUT

Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable

Kevin Durant (knee) OUT

James Johnson (illness) OUT

Paul Millsap (personal) OUT

Nic Claxton (hamstring) TBD

LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) Probable

Lamar Stevens (knee) Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Zach LaVine (knee) OUT

Alex Caruso (conditioning) OUT

Myles Turner (foot) OUT

Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT

Clint Capela (ankle) OUT

CJ Elleby (ankle) Doubtful

Cody Zeller (knee) OUT

Norman Powell (protocols) Questionable

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) OUT

CJ McCollum (lung) Probable

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) OUT

Scottie Barnes (knee) Doubtful

Khem Birch (nose) OUT

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) Questionable

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Bam Adebayo (thumb) Questionable

Deandre Ayton (ankle) TBD

Cam Johnson (ankle) OUT

Carmelo Anthony (back) OUT