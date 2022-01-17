Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Deandre Ayton headline NBA injury report for MLK Day slate

We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the NBA with an all-day slate that begins at 12:30 p.m. ET and runs through the night. Around the NBA, teams will honor the late Dr. King and everything he stood for. With games going on all day, we should be getting plenty of injury news from start to finish. Let’s take a look at the injury report for Monday, Jan. 17 with 24 teams in action.
NBA Injury Report: January 17
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart (protocols) OUT
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
Kelly Oubre Jr. (protocols) TBD
Nerlens Noel (knee) OUT
Kemba Walker (knee) Questionable
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT
Danny Green (hip) OUT
Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Kevin Durant (knee) OUT
James Johnson (illness) OUT
Paul Millsap (personal) OUT
Nic Claxton (hamstring) TBD
LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) Probable
Lamar Stevens (knee) Questionable
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT
Zach LaVine (knee) OUT
Alex Caruso (conditioning) OUT
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Myles Turner (foot) OUT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT
Clint Capela (ankle) OUT
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic
CJ Elleby (ankle) Doubtful
Cody Zeller (knee) OUT
Norman Powell (protocols) Questionable
Larry Nance Jr. (knee) OUT
CJ McCollum (lung) Probable
Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) OUT
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
Scottie Barnes (knee) Doubtful
Khem Birch (nose) OUT
Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) Questionable
Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
Bam Adebayo (thumb) Questionable
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
Deandre Ayton (ankle) TBD
Cam Johnson (ankle) OUT
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Carmelo Anthony (back) OUT