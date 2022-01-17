2022 NFL Draft order: Wild Card round settles five more picks in the first round

The NFL has just about wrapped up the first round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. There is one game remaining with the expansion to Monday wild card football, but we have an expanded look at the 2022 NFL Draft order.

The first 18 picks were settled with the close of the regular season. Once the playoffs start, teams are slotted in based on where they finish the playoffs and their regular season record. The Wild Card round saw the Eagles, Steelers, Patriots, Raiders, and Cowboys all lose. The loser of the Cardinals and Rams will join that group Monday evening. The Eagles have the worst record of that group, so they slot in at No. 19. The Steelers, Patriots, and Raiders follow in spots 20 through 22.

The loser of Cardinals-Rams will be in the No. 23 spot and the Cowboys will be No. 24 due to record or tiebreaker. The Cardinals would have the better pick by virtue of record while the Rams would have the better pick by virtue of the strength of schedule tiebreaker. It’s worth noting, however, that the Lions hold the Rams first round pick from the Matthew Stafford trade.

Here’s the draft order for the top 24 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.