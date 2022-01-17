 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft order: Wild Card round settles five more picks in the first round

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick and we can now add the Eagles, Steelers, Patriots, Raiders, and Cowboys. The Cardinals or Rams will join this group on Monday night.

By David Fucillo
A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL has just about wrapped up the first round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. There is one game remaining with the expansion to Monday wild card football, but we have an expanded look at the 2022 NFL Draft order.

The first 18 picks were settled with the close of the regular season. Once the playoffs start, teams are slotted in based on where they finish the playoffs and their regular season record. The Wild Card round saw the Eagles, Steelers, Patriots, Raiders, and Cowboys all lose. The loser of the Cardinals and Rams will join that group Monday evening. The Eagles have the worst record of that group, so they slot in at No. 19. The Steelers, Patriots, and Raiders follow in spots 20 through 22.

The loser of Cardinals-Rams will be in the No. 23 spot and the Cowboys will be No. 24 due to record or tiebreaker. The Cardinals would have the better pick by virtue of record while the Rams would have the better pick by virtue of the strength of schedule tiebreaker. It’s worth noting, however, that the Lions hold the Rams first round pick from the Matthew Stafford trade.

Here’s the draft order for the top 24 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14, .512
  2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1, .528
  3. Houston Texans, 4-13, .498
  4. New York Jets, 4-13, .512
  5. New York Giants, 4-13, .536
  6. Carolina Panthers, 5-11, .509
  7. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 6-11, .524
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .472
  9. Denver Broncos, 7-10, .484
  10. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 7-10, .519
  11. Washington Football Team, 7-10, .529
  12. Minnesota Vikings, 8-9, .507
  13. Cleveland Browns, 8-9, .514
  14. Baltimore Ravens, 8-9, .531
  15. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 9-8, .464
  16. Indianapolis Colts (to Eagles), 9-8, .495
  17. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-8, .510
  18. New Orleans Saints, 9-8, .512
  19. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-8, .469
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1, .521
  21. New England Patriots, 10-7, .481
  22. Las Vegas Raiders, 10-7, .510
  23. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6, .490 or Los Angeles Rams, 12-5, .483
  24. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .488

