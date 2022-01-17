Rondale Moore is active for Wild Card round vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 18 inactives and Rondale Moore is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Moore was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Moore has been a big boom or bust type of player in his rookie season, so the fact that he’s active has the potential to be a massive momentum swing for Arizona. He has blistering speed and can cut on a dime, so when he’s on he can take off. Still, most of those games when he was ‘on’ came at the beginning of the season and has only found the end zone once during his first campaign in the pros. He’s struggled against LA too, catching six passes for 33 yards combined between the previous two meetings of the division rivals. He’s also struggled a ton in recent weeks.

In the last three games of the season he’s caught seven balls for a total of 22 yards and no scores. Though he hasn’t played since Week 15, so maybe that time to recover has made him refreshed and ready to play how he did at the start of the season.